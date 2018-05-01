Lockton MENA Continues Expansion With New Cairo Office

CAIRO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Lockton Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has continued the expansion of its regional footprint with the launch of its new Cairo office as the business looks to take advantage of the strengthening Egyptian economy.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684548/Lockton_MENA.jpg )

The new office, which will be based in Cairo's Garden City, will be led by Mohamed Magdi Omar who joins the business bringing with him a powerful combination of local and sector knowledge from his 20 years of experience in the Egyptian market.

Mohamed Magdi Omar will have full responsibility for the growth of Lockton Egypt, helping launch its market leading proposition and enabling the business to provide on the ground support for its clients.

Wael Khatib, Senior Partner and Chairman (Lockton MENA) said: "We are committed to providing our clients with the highest standards of service and part of that means being available to provide face-to-face support and advice wherever they need us. As the economy in Egypt continues to strengthen, we look forward to helping our clients meet their business goals through state of the art insurance and risk management solutions. Our significant growth across MENA has been an exciting journey. We take pride in the wealth and diversity of experience we possess and will continue to evolve and develop our services to ensure they meet clients' needs. Under the leadership of Mohamed Magdi Omar, I am confident the business is well positioned to take advantage of a significant market opportunity."

Commenting on his new appointment, Mohamed Omar Magdi said, "I am delighted to be able to bring together the strength of the Lockton brand with an experienced team that has deep understanding of the local region. Lockton Egypt represents a truly distinct proposition with market leading talent, a global outlook and a commitment to delivering the highest possible service to its clients."

Lockton MENA has 6 offices across the MENA region.

About Lockton

More than 6,500 professionals at Lockton provide 50,000 clients around the world with risk management, insurance, and employee benefits consulting services that improve their businesses. From its founding in 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri, Lockton has become the largest privately held insurance broker in the world and 9th largest overall. For nine consecutive years, Business Insurance has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

