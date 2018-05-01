Aiqudo to Power Motorola's Moto Voice Experience, Launch Globally in Seven Languages

Aiqudo, a Voice AI pioneer that lets people use voice commands to execute actions in mobile apps, today announced that they have entered into an agreement for Aiqudo to work with Motorola's Moto Voice experience globally. Aiqudo's technology is now available in select Motorola smartphones in major markets around the world in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German and Russian. The technology will integrate seamlessly with the top apps in each market.

"With this partnership, Motorola brings Aiqudo's unique virtual assistant capabilities to tens of millions of customers," said John Foster, Aiqudo CEO and Co-Founder. "Motorola, who pioneered the mobile phone business, is now pioneering voice as the primary interface to our digital worlds and we are excited to partner with them. At Aiqudo, we've solved issues with existing voice-assisted platforms to ensure an experience that offers ease of use and seamless integration with favorite apps without users needing to learn new syntax and running up against walled gardens that are so common with current solutions. This agreement brings to market far more powerful interactions than have ever before been enabled with voice on any device. We are thrilled to work with Motorola to bring what we believe is the next wave of voice to consumers."

Aiqudo's powerful Voice-to-Action Q platform brings the ease and power of voice to the mobile app ecosystem. Mobile apps have become central to consumers' lives, providing massive utility across entertainment, shopping, navigation, messaging, and more. With Aiqudo, Moto Voice allows instant access to these actions, enabling consumers to use their favorite mobile apps with simple, intuitive natural-language commands, hands free. Users get both verbal and visual results, which is essential for making quick decisions, and their private data stays private, within the apps they originally entered it in.

"The team at Aiqudo Belfast is building an exciting new world of voice that actually lives up to expectations. Aiqudo helps users get things done quickly through a voice assistant on the most ubiquitous device: the mobile phone. This means your assistant travels with you so that you don't lose functionality just because you walked out of your living room and left your smart speaker behind," said David Patterson, Chief Science Officer, Aquido. "Our team in Belfast built the AI which powers the platform and allows for rapid scalability to multiple languages in each of the markets we will be expanding to with Motorola. This really shows the depth of talent we have in Northern Ireland. Aiqudo's Voice platform even supports regional language variations that allow culturally different ways of stating commands to be understood, for example between Spain and Mexico."

About Aiqudo

Silicon Valley headquartered Aiqudo (pronounced: "eye-cue-doe") has an engineering office in Belfast Northern Ireland and is a Voice AI pioneer that connects the nascent world of voice interfaces to the useful, mature world of mobile apps through its Voice-to-Action platform. It lets people use natural voice commands to execute actions in mobile apps across devices. Aiqudo's SaaS platform uses machine learning (AI) to understand natural-language voice commands and then triggers instant actions via mobile apps, enabling consumers to get things done quickly and easily.

Aiqudo's proprietary technology is covered by more than 30 granted patents and patent applications. Aiqudo's technology is delivered in a scalable approach to creating voice-enabled actions without APIs or developer dependencies.

