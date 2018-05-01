Kevin Stewart MSP to Open Matilda's Planet Scotland's New Aberdeen Factory With Plaque Unveiling

ABERDEEN, Scotland, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Matilda's Planet Scotland will create jobs and fight fuel poverty as it supports £200 Million Commitment by Aberdeen County Council to Housing Refurbishment

Matilda's Planet Scotland is opening a new factory to produce Matilda's Blanket, an extraordinary innovation in internal wall insulation for Aberdeenshire's Housing Improvement Programme. The venture, founded by philanthropist, social entrepreneur David Evans, MBE, will fight fuel poverty, cut fuel bills by 40-50% and create local jobs. Housing Minister Kevin Stewart, MSP will unveil a plaque on a wall with a sample of the Blanket to officially open the factory.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684564/Matildas_Planet_Logo.jpg )



WHAT: Official opening of Matilda's Planet Scotland's new factory in Aberdeen with plaque unveiling. Matilda's Blanket will assist councils, housing associations and energy companies meet 2020 and 2032 Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing (EESSH) requirements. It is the third of approximately 50 factories that will be opened over the next 5 years.

WHEN: 4th of May, 2018. 10:30 a.m. Plaque unveiling at 11:00 o'clock.

WHERE: Matilda's Planet Scotland, Unit 3, Northfield Industrial Estate, Quarry Road, Aberdeen, AB165UU

WHO: Minister for Local Government and Housing Kevin Stewart MSP

David Evans, MBE, founder and philanthropist, social entrepreneur

Local councillors and members of the Scottish government.

WHY: To provide a forum for conversation about local employment, ending fuel poverty, energy efficiency and healthy housing.

Contact: Robert Trahan

M: + 44-(0)-751-742-8703

T: + 44-(0)-1296-821-110

E-mail: Robert.Trahan@stratacomfort.com

W: http://www.stratacomfort.com