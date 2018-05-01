The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP Pinnacle Award: SAP S/4HANA Partner of the Year - Small and Midsize Companies

LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Birchman Group today announced that it has received a 2018 SAP Pinnacle Award as the SAP S/4HANA Partner of the Year - Small and Midsize Companies, which recognises its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 29 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators, including two Customers' Choice awards, which recognise customer-nominated SAP partners.

"Birchman is proud and delighted to win this award; and to continue to be considered as one of the best and brightest partners in the SAP ecosystem," said Richard Taylor, Partner at Birchman. "For me, this award recognises the value we are delivering for our customers as well as the strength of our partnership with SAP across Birchman as a whole."

SAP S/4HANA is the next generation intelligent ERP business suite and is available as a public cloud, private cloud and on-premise solution. Birchman have expertise across all editions and in particular the public cloud edition S/4HANA Cloud.

Xavier Aguayo, Partner at Birchman added, "We really think the SAP S/4HANA Cloud approach to ERP will lead the market and at Birchman we are pushing ahead as front-runner SAP partner to help all our customers. We are one of the most successful SAP partners in the cloud world and are very proud of this award."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP's partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals.

"The open partner ecosystem of SAP has more depth, talent and expertise than any ever created in the technology industry," said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. "I could not be prouder of the great partners who earned this prestigious recognition for their commitment to our customers."

Award winners will be formally recognised at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Florida. on June 4. The SAP Global Partner Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW Conference, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP June 5-7.

