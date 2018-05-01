Aura Energy Limited - Additional vanadium resource modelling work Häggån

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

("Aura" or the "Company")

AURA COMMISSONS ADDITIONAL VANADIUM RESOURCE MODELLING WORK ON THE HÄGGÅN PROJECT

MODELLING WILL OUTLINE HIGHER GRADE VANADIUM ZONES

RESULTS WILL BE CENTRAL TO THE VANADIUM CONCEPT STUDY

Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE/AIM:AURA) is pleased to advise that it has commissioned additional orebody modelling work on the Häggån deposit as part of its vanadium and Battery Metals development program.

Aura's Häggån project in Sweden contains globally significant quantities of vanadium and has the potential to be one of the world's largest sources of vanadium production.

Previous work, including resource modelling, conducted as part of the 2012 Häggån Scoping Study focussed on minerals other than Battery Metals. Aura is now updating elements of that work focussing on vanadium to understand the mineralised domains for vanadium within the Häggån deposit.

The modelling work will re-run the Häggån resource current block model using a range of cut-offs for Vanadium Pentoxide (V 2 O 5 ). This modelling will form an important base for the technical and study work on the Häggån Battery Metal Project and be central to the Vanadium Concept Study into the production of high purity Vanadium Pentoxide (V 2 O 5 ).

The resource modelling is expected to be completed during the current quarter.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.