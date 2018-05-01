Aura Energy Limited - Issue of Shares

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

("Aura" or the "Company")

Exercise by option holder of 7 million options over ordinary shares at 2.5 cents per option expiring on 9 May 2018

Aura wishes to inform the market of the following change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares on issue of no par value:

Number of ordinary shares to be issued on 1 May 2018:

Shares issued pursuant to exercise of options 7,000,000 Total number of ordinary shares on issue 982,364,479 Ordinary shares held in Treasury NIL Expected Admission date 9 May 2018

The total number of ordinary shares on issue following the issue of the above shares will be 982,364,479 Ordinary Shares and this figure may be used by Shareholders, from the appropriate time, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.