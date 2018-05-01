OpSec Security: OpSec Introduces Diane Albano as EVP and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

LANCASTER, Pa., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security (http://www.opsecsecurity.com/), the global leader in securing, enhancing, and protecting brands, services and revenues, has introduced Diane Albano as Executive Vice President & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

One of the industries' most recognized and celebrated sales leaders, Diane will leverage her more than 30 years of executive sales leadership in managing OpSec's global sales and marketing organization. "Diane's deep leadership expertise in managing complex sales organizations and her results-driven philosophy make her the ideal person to expand OpSec's global customer base," said Richard Cremona, OpSec Chief Executive Officer. "As a well-known pioneer in high-tech sales, Diane has blazed a successful path in helping her clients throughout her career and we are honored she has joined our team."



Diane's impressive academic and professional credentials span more than 30 years. She has led numerous high performance sales teams at every level, including most recently Ipswitch, Inc., SmartBear Inc., Deltek Inc., Fast (a subsidiary of Microsoft), Progress Software, Aspen Technology and Genuity. She spent 17 years at Digital Equipment Corporation as a top sales performer, managing key, global accounts and progressing her career in both sales and marketing leadership positions. With few women working in high-tech sales in the early 1980's, Diane looked to her passion of helping others - her clients - for motivation. As a result, she has won the hearts and minds of many throughout her career.

Diane has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts and attended the Harvard Business School Program for Management Development. Outside of work, she is active with her family; skiing, golfing, playing tennis, scuba diving and traveling the world.

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com (http://www.opsecsecurity.com/). Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity (https://twitter.com/OpSecSecurity), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pages/OpSec-Security/1554096538159064?ref=aymt_homepage_panel) and LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/46765?trk=tyah).

