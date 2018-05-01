Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global luxury massage chair market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005710/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global luxury massage chair market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous luxury massage chair market research report, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market with respect to the innovations, current competitive landscape, and latest trends and drivers, providing new predictions for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the global luxury massage chair market is an integral part of Technavio's health and wellness portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the health and wellness market, offering manufacturers the scope to devise effective growth strategies. Some of the topics include natural and organic tampons, condom, adult vibrator, and adult diapers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global luxury massage chair market projected that the Europe region accounted for around 43% of the market share in 2015. This region is expected to grow significantly through 2020. The increase in travel and tourism are the key drivers for the market growth in this region, as massage chairs are increasingly being deployed in airports and other places such as hotel lounges and lobbies where tourists can relax.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increase in working population is one of the primary drivers propelling the growth of the market. Due to the increase in the working population, a decrease in spare time, the prevalence of on-the-go lifestyle, increase in the frequency of massages, and massage by the therapist is increasingly being replaced by massage chairs, thereby leading to the overall market growth."

Technavio's new report on the global luxury massage chair market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global luxury massage chair market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors hampering growth

Technavio's report on the global luxury massage chair market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005710/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com