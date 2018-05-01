Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This market study will follow up on Technavio's previous report for industrial automation market in the life sciences industry, presenting an up-to-date analysis based on the impact of prominent drivers and recent trends. The report will also provide an in-depth understanding of the market segments along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive vendor landscape.

The upgraded research report on the global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry is an integral part of Technavio's automation portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the automation market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include industrial controls and factory automation, industrial automation software, industrial ethernet cables, and fire and gas detection system.

Global market opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry projected that the Americas will dominate market with around 49% of the total market share in the next four years. Much of this region's growth is due to the growing implementation of automation solutions by the US life sciences companies to meet the time-critical elements of the drug quality act. The factors such as the surging demand for generic and branded drugs and medical devices in the life sciences sector will increase the adoption of automation solutions in this industry in the coming years.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing automation in the life sciences sector will improve productivity standards of the laboratories and decrease the rising costs related to wastage. Life science companies are increasingly adopting automation solutions such as MES, DCS, and SCADA for its critical processes to reduce regulatory compliance costs, improve operational efficiencies, and create a transparent environment. These solutions help in following regulations, and streamlines several clinical, laboratory, and manufacturing procedures."

Technavio's new report on the global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

