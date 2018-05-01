Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global golf clubs market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous golf clubs market report, providing an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report will also provide new predictions for the forecast period based on a detailed analysis of the market.

The upgraded research report on the global golf clubs market is an integral part of Technavio's outdoor gear portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the outdoor gear market, identifying the latest trends and challenges affecting the marketability of the products and services. Some of the topics include fantasy sports, swimwear, stand up paddle board, and boxing equipment.

Market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global golf clubs market projected that North America was the largest region in the golf clubs market in 2015 and occupied around 45% of the total market share. The region was home to more than 50% of the world's golf course suppliers, with most of them located in the US. The factors such as an increase in the participation rate and golfer activities and the increased number of rounds played by baby boomers will continue to impact the golf industry and the sales of golf clubs in North America positively.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the key growth drivers for this market is the rise in the disposable income of consumers. The increase in the number of dual-earning households has increased the luxurious spending of people, permitting them to spend more on luxury sports such as golf. Being a prominent sport in corporate events, the rising income of corporate population will improve the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period."

Technavio's new report on the global golf clubs market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major trends being witnessed in the market

Competitive vendor landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impacting growth

Technavio's report on the global golf clubs market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

