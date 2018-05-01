Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global respiratory drugs market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous respiratory drugs research, providing an up-to-date analysis of the market regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report will also provide new predictions for the forecast period based on an in-depth analysis of the market.

The upgraded research report on the global respiratory drugs market is an integral part of Technavio's cardiovascular and metabolic disorders portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the cardiovascular and metabolic disorders market, focusing on the development of innovative compounds for novel targets. Some of the topics include biologic therapeutics, peptide therapeutics, liver cirrhosis therapeutics, and type 1 diabetes drugs.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global respiratory drugs market projected that the Americas was the leading market for respiratory drugs in 2015 and will continue to dominate the market through 2020. The high incidence of respiratory diseases in regions such as the US, Canada, and Latin America is expected to promote the growth of the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis, pulmonary hypertension, cystic fibrosis, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis will assist in the growth of this market during the forecast period. It was estimated that globally about 200 million people have asthma. This increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders is expected to bolster the prospects for growth in the global respiratory drugs market over the years."

Technavio's new report on the global respiratory drugs market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global respiratory drugs market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

