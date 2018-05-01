Technavio's latest market research report on the global sea-based vehicle carrier marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005740/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sea-based vehicle carrier market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global sea-based vehicle carrier market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The oligopolistic market structure, driven by consolidation in the shipping industry is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The major shipping companies have come together to form alliances and thereby, cut down the excess capacity in vessels as well as lower the cost of scrapping the ships lying idle in ports. Such moves toward consolidation are pushing the government to formulate policies for the shipping industry to safeguard the interest of ship owners, small vendors, and ports.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased demand for EVs as one of the key emerging trends in the global sea-based vehicle carrier market:

Increased demand for EVs

Along with the growth of the automobile industry worldwide, it is noted that the relatively new EV market is also growing rapidly. The share of EVs in the overall automobile market has grown exponentially during 2015-2017. China registered the highest growth in the sales of plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) in 2016 and registered an almost 100% growth over 2015. Also, in the US, in 2017, the EV market also recorded sizeable increase with a 40%-50% YoY growth over 2016 with the top EV manufacturers are Chevrolet, Tesla, Toyota, and Ford. The popularity of EVs and hybrid vehicles has spurred manufacturers such as Volvo, to announce the launch of battery-powered models.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for transportation and distribution research, "The growing market for EVs and hybrid vehicles is expected to propel the global sea-borne vehicle carrier market during the forecast period. However, EVs and hybrid vehicles are costlier and more difficult to transport than other vehicles due to their heavier weight lithium-ion batteries, therefore, require more expertise while loading and offloading. Thus, the requirement of expertise in the handling of EV and hybrid vehicles enables shipping companies to generate more revenue while transporting such vehicles."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global sea-based vehicle carrier market segmentation

This market research report segments the global sea-based vehicle carrier market by product (Ro-Ro ships and Lo-Lo ships) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, APAC accounted for the largest share, of over 45% of the market. The market in APAC is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to the growing automobile industry in leading countries such as China, India, and Japan. APAC was followed by the Americas and EMEA in terms of market share.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005740/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com