The Financial Times has Identified Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies in the FT1000 2018 List with PFS Among Only 19 London-based Financial Services Companies FinTechs Listed

Europe's most successful businesses have been revealed in the second annual FT1000 list which has ranked Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) at No.535. The list, based on growth levels from audited accounts, has been compiled by The Financial Times and Statista market research and business intelligence. The full list of this year's FT1000 can be found at: https://ig.ft.com/ft-1000/2018/

The Financial Times has published the FT 1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies list in the form of a 16-page Special Report in its global edition. It highlights the names of the firms, including PFS, that have become the driving force behind European economic growth across 31 countries. The FT has stated that over 2 million people will read the report both online and offline, according to figures they received from PwC.

"It is an honour to be listed in this prestigious FT ranking of Europe's Top 1000 performing companies for the second time. This is another acknowledgement of PFS' strong performance at European level. This year, we will continue to enhance the FinTech and payment ecosystems through innovation," stated Noel Moran, CEO at PFS

To coincide with the publication of the list, PFS' new multilingual website will go live on May 1st: https://prepaidfinancialservices.com/en/

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as IBAN accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA. PFS is registered with the European Payments Council as a SEPA credit transfer scheme participant.

PFS has rapidly expanded into one of Europe's fastest growing e-money issuers. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile networking operators, banks, and corporate clients globally.

Some of our Awards

The Sunday Times Hiscox TECH TRACK 100 5 years in a row.

Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 500 EMEA Winner 3 years in a row.

European Business Awards National UK Digital Technology winner 2017/2018.

The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2017.

Prepaid Summit Europe Prepaid Service Provider of the Year 2016.

PFS' trajectory of FinTech milestones is evident in the latest version of our timeline infographic: https://prepaidfinancialservices.com/en/milestones-timeline

With a Mission to be a global market leader in delivering innovative and customised payment technology solutions and a Vision of efficient e-money solutions made easy, PFS' Core Values encompass Integrity, Innovation, Customisation, Teamwork, and Community. Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today by visiting our website: https://prepaidfinancialservices.com Discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions by contacting Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Join the conversation via our Social Media communities https://twitter.com/prepaidfs

https://www.linkedin.com/company/prepaid-financial-services/

Ends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005090/en/

Contacts:

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS)

Marie O'Riordan, Senior Marketing Manager

Email: Marie.ORiordan@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Tel: +44 207 183 5856 +353 46 907 9073

or

Susan Callan, Marketing Manager

Email: Susan.Callan@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Tel: +44 207 405 8405 +353 46 907 9173