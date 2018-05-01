PGIM Fixed Income today announced that Kunal Patel, CFA, has joined the firm's London office, as a vice president covering U.K. pension funds, insurance companies and consultants. Patel will report to Sarah McMullen, Principal, head of U.K. Client Advisory.

Patel was most recently a vice president at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), based in London, where he was responsible for coverage of investment consultant firms, and U.K. pension client relationships spanning pooled fund and segregated investments across a range of strategies. Prior to PIMCO, Patel was with Deutsche Bank Debt Capital Markets group providing tailored advice to corporate clients on debt financing, balance sheet management and risk management. He was responsible for corporate client coverage of U.K. Treasury teams and mid-market corporate clients in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

"Kunal's knowledge and experience across the fixed income markets makes him an outstanding partner to add value for our clients and continue our growth in the U.K.," said McMullen.

Patel received a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Management from University of Oxford, Worcester College, and an MBA with a concentration in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

