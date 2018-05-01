Insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits company Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group updated the market on its trading for the period from 1 January to 30 April on Tuesday, saying it made a "good start" to the year, set against the current insurance rating environment. The FTSE 250 firm reiterated what it said at its full year results in February, explaining that while most classes of reinsurance and specialty lines had seen a moderation or end to price reductions, there was not a consistent ...

