UDG Healthcare confirmed on Tuesday that Nigel Clerkin had now joined the company as its chief financial officer. The FTSE 250 firm said he would also be appointed to the board as an executive director of the company on 15 May. It had initially announced Clerkin's appointment announcement on 19 December. "Nigel succeeds Alan Ralph who will step down from the board on 15 May but will remain with the company until November 2018 to help ensure a smooth transition," the board said in its short ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...