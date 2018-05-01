DS Smith issued a pre-close trading update on Monday for its financial year just ended on 30 April, reporting that its business continued to perform in line with its own expectations, with the industry and business trends consistent with its trading update in March. The FTSE 100 company said volume growth remained "strong", with its focus on sustainable solutions and the accelerating e-commerce sector. That, and continued growth in multinational customers, had resulted in further gains in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...