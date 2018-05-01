Online takeaway food specialist Just Eat scooted off to a strong start to the year, fuelled by the January acquisition of Hungryhouse as it looks to outrun competition from Deliveroo and UberEats. The group, which was promoted to the FTSE 100 in December, processed 51.6m curry, pizza, sushi and kebab orders in the first three months of the year, 32% higher than at this time last year. Having hitherto mainly offered an online marketplace for the lethargic and hungry to find and order food from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...