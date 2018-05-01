sprite-preloader
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 1

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers")

Listed Voting Rights and Capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.

Fullers listed issued share capital consists of 33,572,093 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each. Of this total, 1,517,148 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is 32,054,945. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fullers, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

1 May 2018


