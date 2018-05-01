New VP Global Operations, Philippe Carlier, hired to optimise and transform service delivery as global projects and geo-reach continue to expand

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, is converting opportunities to optimise worldwide logistics for the largest GSIs and service providers with the appointment of international supply chain specialist Philippe Carlier as its VP Global Operations. Philippe has joined to build the future operational strategy and platform for the Exclusive Group business. He heads up a dedicated global team focused on driving new efficiencies and improvements across the delivery of innovative value-added services and 'classic' distribution.

"This strategic appointment is integral to the digitalisation of our business model as we seek to address new opportunities with the world's leading IT partners and sustain our innovative edge in global markets," said Olivier Breittmayer, CEO of Exclusive Group. "Philippe's track record and vision made him the outstanding candidate. His challenge now is to address the growing market appetite for our global projects competencies, the increasing popularity of our vendor and service portfolio, and the expansion of our geographic reach all within a highly efficient and optimised model."

Philippe Carlier has over 25 years' leadership experience in IT distribution operations, with a track record of transformational success in EMEA, North America and global theatres. He joins from Westcon-Comstor where he was Director of Global Supply Chain Services. Prior to this, he worked in senior-level strategic roles on both sides of the Atlantic for Ingram Micro and US Robotics.

"This is a great opportunity to contribute to a global success story, utilising my expertise in strategic supply chain management to influence further growth and boost bottom-line profitability," said Philippe Carlier, VP Global Operations Transformation at Exclusive Group. "I am looking forward to an exciting journey as we embrace the next phase of growth alongside our partners and major customers."

