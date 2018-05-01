Plans Being Implemented for Follow-on Scale up, and Sponsored Projects

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company,") announces the successful completion of its 1-year (approx.) consortium research project with BLC Leather Technology Centre Limited (BLC) who are based in the United Kingdom. The aims of the research project were to apply and recover DNA tags throughout the following key processing stages:

Apply DNA to animals on a farm and test for recovery when hides were delivered to a tannery;

Apply DNA at the wet blue stage after initial tanning and test for recovery following leather splitting on both grain leather and drop splits; and,

Apply DNA during the leather finishing process and test for DNA recovery.

We are pleased to announce the research project was successful in every aspect, achieving all the stated objectives. The project was completed on schedule and proved the technical feasibility of DNA marking throughout the leather supply chain using SigNature DNA.

Tony Benson, Applied DNA's Managing Director with responsibility for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) commented "We were delighted for the opportunity to prove our technology in the most severe of environments and to work alongside our partners, BLC. We are especially thankful to the 5 Global brands, 1 non-government organization (NGO) and 2 Tanneries who helped to sponsor this research project and make it a success. Special thanks go to Ms. La'Deva McKenzie of BLC and Dr. Jo Greenwood, Technical Director EMEA, for their outstanding work.

Dr. James Hayward president and CEO of Applied DNA, stated: "Success in this category is a testament to the adaptability of DNA, but more importantly, to the skills of our teams and the strength of our intellectual property. When properly formulated, DNA can survive most manufacturing processes and physicochemical environments."

Dr. Hayward continued, "We are grateful to all of our sponsors and to all those now participating in a pre-commercialization, scaled-up pilot trail, including, among others: National Wildlife Federation, PUMA, the Scottish Leather Group, and Tong Hong Tanneries.

Dr. Victoria Addy, Technical Director of BLC said: "We are delighted at the results which exceeded everyone's expectations. The potential for this technology to help the leather industry to ensure a fully traceable supply chain cannot be underestimated and we look forward to working with Applied DNA and sponsors in the coming months to see the technology being introduced."

Barbara Bramble, Vice President of International Conservation and Corporate Strategies for the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) stated: "We are thrilled to co-sponsor this research project, which works towards developing technologies that help increase visibility on the complex traceability issues within leather supply chains. Clarity on the origin of leather can help protect native habitat and wildlife by providing producers and suppliers with the necessary information to follow through on 'zero-deforestation' and other supply chain commitments to protect native habitat."

About BLC Leather Technology Centre

BLC is the leading independent leather technology center, working with hundreds of companies in over 40 countries. BLC are leather experts and deliver a range of leather related services such as testing, fault diagnosis, consulting, auditing, informational support and research. Established for over 90 years BLC has the technical pedigree in leather technology to ensure fast, accurate solutions to technical, management or environmental leather problems.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and DNA mass production for diagnostics and therapeutics.

Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. The proprietary DNA-based "CertainT" platform can be used to identify, tag, test, and track products, to help assure authenticity, origin, traceability, sustainability and quality of products.

SigNature DNA describes the core technology ingredient that is at the heart of a family of uncopiable, security and authentication solutions such as SigNatureT and fiberTyping, targeted towards textiles and apparel, BackTrac and DNAnet, for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA, providing powerful track-and-trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence and can be used to prosecute perpetrators. Applied DNA Sciences is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences using the polymerase chain reaction.

