Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.05.2018 | 11:13
PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, May 1

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2018 has been made available on the Company's website at the following link:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf

K Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

1 May 2018


