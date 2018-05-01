BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 April 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 88,776,863 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 April 2018, the Company held 21,552,075 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 88,776,863 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



Contact:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date:

1 May 2018

