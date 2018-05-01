London stocks nudged up in early trade as investors eyed the latest reading on the manufacturing sector, although Tuesday's session was expected to be fairly quiet, with most European markets closed for Labour Day. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,519.29, while the pound was 0.1% firmer against the euro at 1.1407 and flat versus the dollar at 1.3760. On the data front, Markit's manufacturing PMI is due at 0930 BST, along with the Bank of England's consumer credit, mortgage approvals ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...