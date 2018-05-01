Attraqt has hired Luke McKeever as its new chief executive, ending a search for a new boss that started in mid-January. The online retail merchandising company said McKeever would join on 21 May from Neighbourly.com, an online platform that connects community groups with potential funders and volunteers. He joined Neighbourly in 2014 and became chief executive in September 2015. McKeever will take over from Nick Habgood, who became Attraqt's executive chairman when Andre Brown left on 15 January ...

