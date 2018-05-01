International Public Partnerships will incur a cost of no more than £1.5m from the collapse of Carillion and said there was "no impact" on the public availability at the 24 public sector facilities affected. INPP, an infrastructure investment company where the portfolio includes police stations, hospitals, schools, HMRC offices and offshore wind farms, had transferred 22 of the facilities management services contracts over to new providers by the end of April, representing just 3% of its total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...