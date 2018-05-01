Drug discovery firm C4X Discovery on Tuesday said that it has entered into a research collaboration with e-Therapeutics plc. The collaboration will see the utilisation of both companies' drug discovery technologies, particularly C4XD's Taxonomy3 novel target identification platform and e-Therapeutics' Network-driven Drug Discovery (NDD) capabilities, to identify novel mechanistic insights into Parkinson's Disease (PD). C4XD's Taxonomy3 technology has already identified 180 novel disease ...

