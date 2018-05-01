African-focused explorer Botswana Diamonds on Tuesday said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with fellow AIM-quoted miner Vast Resources. Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in Zimbabwe and form a jointly-owned special purpose vehicle to develop and exploit diamond resources in the African nation. Vast acquired a database of diamonds in Zimbabwe in 2008 and began to carry out its ...

