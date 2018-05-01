Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2018) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA, INC. (OTC: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company, in partnership with Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG) has acquired a 109-acre agricultural property in Scio, Oregon (the "Property") for the cultivation of high CBD yielding hemp for the upcoming 2018 growing season.

This particular property was chosen as it has a history of hemp cultivation over the last two growing seasons and contains a high level of organic matter in the soil, which makes it ideal for hemp cultivation. In addition, the property has appropriate irrigation infrastructure that includes sufficient authorized water rights to allow for irrigated cultivation, which is expected to greatly enhance yields of the proposed high CBD hemp cultivars that the partners are planning to grow on the property.

The property, located in the fertile Willamette Valley approximately 70 miles south of Portland, Oregon, was acquired for US$1.1 million. The terms of the acquisition include a cash down payment of US$130,000 and the issuance of 2,100,000 common shares in the share capital of GHG valued at US$275,000, to be delivered within 15 days of closing. The partners are each contributing one half of the cash consideration for the down payment purposes, or the amount of US$65,000. MCOA is also contributing a cash payment equal to one-half of the value of GHG's stock consideration, or the amount of US$137,500, that will be paid from the expected profits to be produced from the project during the first year of operations.

The GHG common shares to be issued pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement are considered to be issued on a private placement basis, according to the CSE Policy 6. Such common shares are subject to a customary one (1) year hold period pursuant to the provisions of Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933. The balance, the amount of US$695,000, is a promissory note ("the Note") issued to the current owner, which matures on May 1, 2021. Interest on the Note is set at 4.0% per annum, adjustable on the first day of October each year, based on the closing interest rate of the Ten-Year U.S. Treasury Note on September 30th plus 1.15%. The Note calls for monthly payments of US$7,036.54 beginning as of June 1, 2018, and a final payment of the remaining balance on May 1, 2021.

The partners have been exploring hemp cultivation and cannabinoid extraction opportunities in the U.S. Pacific Northwest for more than a year. The State of Oregon was chosen for this project due to climate considerations, the current regulatory environment in the State and availability of local experienced personnel.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with base operations in Montreal and Los Angeles, is a publicly traded company founded in 2014. The Company is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry in both Canada and the United States. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN & CBC) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy. The second phase of the plan will focus on the development of value-added industrial products utilizing the processing of the whole hemp plant, as envisioned in the Company's Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) strategy.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

