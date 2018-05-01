

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals declined to a 3-month low in March and consumer credit grew at a slower pace, the Bank of England reported Tuesday.



The number of mortgages approved in March decreased to 62,914 from 63,781 in February. This was the lowest since December and below the forecast of 63,000.



Consumer credit rose only GBP 0.3 billion following February's GBP 1.7 billion growth. Economists had forecast an increase of GBP 1.4 billion.



Data showed that secured lending increased by GBP 4 billion, which was faster than a GBP 3.9 billion rise posted a month ago and the expected growth of GBP 3.6 billion.



Borrowing by non-financial businesses climbed to GBP 4 billion in March. This was driven by lending to businesses in the 'Public administration and defence' industry.



Data showed that monetary aggregate M4 declined 1.4 on month in March. On a yearly basis, growth in M4 eased to 2.2 percent from 4.2 percent.



