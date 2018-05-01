Net Asset Values for

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 30-April-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 736.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue 758.47p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 724.73p

INCLUDING current year revenue 746.48p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 30-April-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 536.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 539.48p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 30-April-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue 406.41p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 395.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 402.48p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 30-April-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 315.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue 322.33p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 30-April-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2002.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue 2032.36p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1952.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1982.45p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 30-April-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 322.68p

INCLUDING current year revenue 328.96p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 30-April-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 207.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue 206.29p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 30-April-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 185.58p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 30-April-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.19p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.40p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 30-April-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 140.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 140.36p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596