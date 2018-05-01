Moody's Analytics has launched the RiskIntegrity Insight solution, a strategic tool that allows insurers to project financial and risk metrics under alternative forward-looking economic and insurance-risk scenarios. This modeling and analytics platform enables management to forecast and visualize the impact of scenarios on key metrics, and provides insight into the dynamics of the business.

The new solution projects multiple financial statements in combination with a flexible dashboard that enables management to perform drill-down and comparison analyses across different business forecasts. The modeling and analytics platform leverages output from existing Moody's Analytics modeling infrastructure such as the AXIS actuarial system and Economic Scenario Generator modeling tool.

"Business insight is becoming a higher priority for senior management and a key enabler in their decision making," said Brian Robinson, Senior Director at Moody's Analytics. "RiskIntegrity Insight is a strategic tool designed to help insurers understand how their business will react under a range of 'what-if?' scenarios. It is a cloud-enabled technology platform that empowers the business by delivering insight quickly while reducing the operational costs of performing such analysis."

