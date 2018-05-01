RelativityOne Continues Global Expansion

Relativity showcases the international growth, new functionality, and security of its SaaS product at Relativity Fest London, the UK's largest e-discovery event

LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity today highlighted new updates to RelativityOne, underscoring an impressive period of growth for the SaaS product that includes new and upcoming availability in Hong Kong and Canada respectively, rapid adoption of new enhancements like active learning, and eight partners now offering RelativityOne in the UK.

The news came as Relativity founder and CEO Andrew Sieja spoke to more than 500 members of the UK e-discovery community about how the comprehensive SaaS platform can help customers stay ahead of security threats, expand globally, and support more cases. The one-day event features over 25 speakers, including Judge of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales Sir Colin Birss and United States Magistrate Judge James Francis IV, 12 unique sessions, and 5 workshops designed to further educate and connect the UK e-discovery community.

"Our international community, especially in the UK, is a huge part of our business, and it's great to see their presence grow as Relativity Fest London continues to get bigger and better," said Andrew Sieja, founder and CEO of Relativity. "We're excited to share the progress we've seen with RelativityOne with this group, especially alongside our customers and partners who are evolving their businesses with our SaaS product, taking on more cases, growing globally, and freeing up their time to focus on providing great solutions to their customers."

During his keynote, Sieja highlighted a few key ways RelativityOne is making an impact:

Delivering a Single Technology Platform: The Relativity Analytics toolkit now includes active learning and email header support across many languages, along with improvements that make it easier and faster to get started. Additionally, RelativityOne will roll out improved document intelligence to view hidden content in your documents faster.

Cloud Security: Data security is front and center. Along with being ISO 27001 compliant, Relativity also uses advanced analytics and intelligence to proactively identify threats and reduce exposure. Learn more at Relativity Trust.

Cross-Border Availability: RelativityOne now has customers spanning the U.S., UK, and Hong Kong, giving them the added convenience of easily managing cases across borders. RelativityOne will also be available in Canada in Q2, with availability in Germany later this year.

About Relativity:

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 170,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity's cloud solution, RelativityOne, offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for seven consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/445801/Relativity_Logo.jpg