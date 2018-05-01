2018 HFM Awards Recognized Development, Service Efforts

Eze Software, a global provider of investment technology, has won two prestigious accolades at HFM European Hedge Fund Services awards. Its flagship Eze Investment Suite was named "Best Hedge Fund Platform," and secured the "Best Fund Accounting Reporting Software" designation for its Eze Portfolio Management Accounting application. The awards were announced at an April 26, 2018, ceremony in London.

The "Best Fund Accounting Reporting Software" category recognizes providers of outsourced accounting and reporting solutions for the hedge fund sector for innovation and significant improvement of the effectiveness of the accounting and reporting systems of hedge funds. The "Best Hedge Fund Platform" category recognizes technology solutions that provide a broad range of turnkey services to help run a hedge fund, including regulatory support, trading functionality, and back- and middle-office infrastructure, all backed by solid client service. HFM Week utilized a panel of industry judges to support their winner choices.

"We are proud to be recognized by HFM Week for our continuing efforts to bring the best-in-class solutions to the EMEA hedge fund sector," said David Quinlan, Executive Managing Director, EMEA. "We have over 200 clients and 70 Eze team members in the EMEA region, and this recognition underscores our commitment to enabling asset managers to extract operational alpha from their investment processes with technology that smooths operational workflows, eliminates human error, streamlines compliance, and provides portfolio analytics, so clients can spend less time on daily tasks and focus on their core businesses."

In 2017, Eze Software focused on technology enhancements across Eze Investment Suite to help clients comply with MiFID II/MiFIR requirements. Enhancements include work to support transaction reporting, ARMS connectivity and trade reporting enhancements, as well as analytics support to help traders meet best execution requirements.

Eze Software also deepened its integration between order management, portfolio accounting and investor accounting functions, significantly improving reporting capabilities, enabling automation for complex allocation scenarios, robust financial reporting, coverage across asset classes and markets, and shadowing of fund administrators. Order management and portfolio management and accounting functions now run in tandem in real-time, enabling real-time reporting and intra-day reconciliations.

In 2017, Eze Software added 278 new multi-asset clients across all major market regions. Additionally, 70 more clients expanded their use of Eze Investment Suite with one or more applications.

About Eze Software

Eze Software is a global leading provider of investment management software solutions designed to optimize operational and investment alpha throughout the entire investment process. Eze Software provides the platform for growth for the entire investment management community, maximizing efficiencies across order management, trade execution analytics, portfolio analytics modeling, compliance regulatory reporting, commission management, and portfolio & investor accounting. For more than 20 years Boston-based Eze Software has been driving innovation in financial technology. Today, Eze Software partners with more than 2,500 buy- and sell-side institutions in 45 countries from their 14 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ezesoft.com.

