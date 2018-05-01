Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 30-April-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 406.41p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 395.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 402.48p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---