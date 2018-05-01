Stifel Financial Corp.: Stifel Vaults to Top Position in U.K. Capital-Raising Market

ST. LOUIS, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) today announced that its European subsidiary, Stifel Europe, has raised 1.3 billion pounds in the first quarter for clients, more than any other investment bank in the London markets. This growth represents a more than fivefold increase in capital raised for clients compared to the first quarter of last year.

Stifel captured an industry-leading 19% share of all U.K. equity deals during the January through March period, according to data from Dealogic. Stifel acted as bookrunner on three of the five largest fundraises of the quarter, including the initial public offering of Energean Oil & Gas and share placings by Secure Income REIT and PRS REIT. In total, Stifel acted on 11 transactions.

"We are very pleased with our performance over the first quarter and our market-leading position in equity funds raised across the London markets," said Eithne O'Leary, President of Stifel Europe. "We continue to broaden the range of products and services we offer clients with a view to being able to present them with a range of financing solutions across equity, debt, and hybrid instruments that are tailored to their precise needs. Our ability to move agnostically between equities and debt is a competitive advantage, which together with deep sector expertise, makes Stifel Europe the obvious choice for companies in the mid-market space."

"This is a significant accomplishment for Stifel, particularly for our team in London, and underscores the returns we are seeing from continued investments made in this important market," noted Victor Nesi, Co- President of Stifel and Head of Stifel's Institutional Group. "Our pipeline is robust, and we look forward to continued success in our European business."

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. (http://www.stifel.com/)

