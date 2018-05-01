Rockstone Research: The Tech Company That The Cannabis Industry Has Been Waiting For

Interview with Edward Klaeger IV, CEO of Fiberlab Inc.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / According to an article by Alan Brochstein, the demand for CBD products is projected to grow very strongly in North America:

"Brightfield Group, a market research firm based in Chicago, expects CBD products to grow from 5% of U.S. cannabis sales today to 12% by 2021, and this doesn't include the pharmaceutical channel... The firm tracks several different distribution channels and suggests that total CBD sales of $288 million in 2017 grew 65% and predicts the entire category to grow 76% in 2018 to $505 million."



According to an interview with Edward Klaeger, the supply of separated cannabinoids in bulk quantities is the market's bottleneck:



"The problem with the medical and pharmaceutical markets in the cannabinoid industry: There is no bulk separation of cannabinoids to mass produce a prescription - and that's where Fiberlab comes in."



"The economies of scale is what sets Fiberlab technology apart and then the fact that we can create bulk isolation of cannabinoids."



"We can give you a CBDA stream, or THCA stream, completely pure and clean, which you can then crystallize, or you can keep it as an isolated concentrate, which is ideal for the medical and pharmaceutical market, because then you can micro-dose for compounding, for prescriptions or diagnosis."



"We don't heat any cannabinoids, so our model is based around zero molecular destruction. We maintain the integrity of the whole plant material. We deliver cannabinoids the way nature intended them to be. We use cold-press, cold-filtered extraction - no heat and no pressure in our process."



Watch the full interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6-k5mzX3RFA

With German subtitles: https://youtu.be/gQ-_SiJsggY

The interview was recorded in Zurich, Switzerland, on April 20, 2018, and took place between Stephan Bogner from Rockstone Research and Edward Klaeger IV, CEO of Fiberlab Inc.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:



English (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4625-The-Tech-Company-That-The-Cannabis-Industry-Has-Been-Waiting-For

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Fiberlab2en.pdf

German (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4626-Das-Technologie-Unternehmen,-auf-das-die-Cannabis-Industrie-gewartet-hat

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Fiberlab2de.pdf

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research