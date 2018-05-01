ProLung, Inc.: ProLung recognized with '2018 Utah Innovation Award' by Stoel Rives and Utah Technology Council

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Stoel Rives LLP and the Utah Technology Council (UTC) announced that ProLung, Inc. ('ProLung' or the 'Company') is their 2018 Utah Innovation Award winner for the 'Life Science - BioTech' category.

Steven Eror, President and CEO of ProLung® stated, 'ProLung is honored to earn the prestigious Utah Innovation Award for our predictive analytic ProLung Test™, which is designed to make a difference in time for lung cancer patients. Today, too many patients are waiting months and even years for a diagnosis after an indeterminate pulmonary nodule in their lung has been discovered. The ProLung Test is designed to dramatically shrink their wait to a single day. By shifting the diagnosis of lung cancer from the latest stages where five-year survival is only 17% to the earliest stages, survival can be increased 5x to 80% with existing treatments. It's about the 'power of knowing now' with our ProLung Test.'

About ProLung, Inc.

ProLung is the world leader in innovative predictive analytics technology and non-invasive tests for the risk stratification of indeterminate pulmonary nodules in the lung. ProLung's mission is to make a difference in time for lung cancer patients. The Company develops, tests, and commercializes solutions which are designed to accelerate the time to diagnosis and expand the therapeutic window for lung cancer patients. ProLung's predictive analytics platform for lung cancer risk stratification is approved for sale in the European Economic Area (CE0120) and investigational use in the USA.

About Utah Innovation Awards

The 16thAnnual Utah Innovation Awards were co-presented by Stoel Rives LLP and the Utah Technology Council (UTC). This statewide program, the first of its kind and sponsored by Webb Audio Visual Communication, STEM Utah, USTAR, Grant Thornton, Xact Data Discovery, The Leonardo, Zions Bank, BioUtah, and BoomStartUp is designed to recognize innovations and the Utah companies that created them. A committee of more than 80 experts from Utah's private industry, government and academic communities voted on winners and finalists in each of the program's eight categories. The selection committee votes were tallied by the accounting firm and Platinum Sponsor, Grant Thornton.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the Company, expressed by such language as 'expected,' 'anticipated,' 'projected' and 'forecasted.' Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the Company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

