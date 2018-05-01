Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Removal of Cayman Islands Company
London, May 1
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Anglian Water requests Cayman Court consent to progress with the removal of its Cayman Islands company
Anglian Water has petitioned the Cayman Islands High Court in connection with the removal of its Cayman Islands holding company Anglian Water Services Overseas Holdings Limited, which has always been registered in the UK for tax purposes.
The move follows consent from its lenders for the company to be removed from Anglian Water's structure. It is one of a number of financial and corporate measures announced in March, designed to improve transparency, trust and customer confidence.
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63