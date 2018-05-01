sprite-preloader
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Removal of Cayman Islands Company

PR Newswire

London, May 1

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Anglian Water requests Cayman Court consent to progress with the removal of its Cayman Islands company

Anglian Water has petitioned the Cayman Islands High Court in connection with the removal of its Cayman Islands holding company Anglian Water Services Overseas Holdings Limited, which has always been registered in the UK for tax purposes.

The move follows consent from its lenders for the company to be removed from Anglian Water's structure. It is one of a number of financial and corporate measures announced in March, designed to improve transparency, trust and customer confidence.

The full announcement may be accessed online at:

https://media.anglianwater.co.uk/anglian-water-requests-cayman-court-consent-to-progress-with-subsidiary-removal/

For further information, please contact:

Anglian Water press office (24hrs): 0871 677 0123

Jane Pilcher, Group Treasurer: 01480 323503

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63


