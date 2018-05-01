Johnston Press chief executive Ashley Highfield has chosen to stand down ahead of negotiations over a key bond refinancing. Highfield, having spent almost seven years in the role, agreed with owner of The Scotsman and i newspapers that it was best he did not put himself up for re-election at the AGM, citing both "family reasons" and his desire to transition to the "next phase of his career" as a plural non-executive director. As a result of Highfield's resignation, Johnston will promote David ...

