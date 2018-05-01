Michael Flowers will retire as chief executive of Chemring at the end of June after four years in the role, the defence company said on Tuesday. Flowers will be replaced by Michael Ord, who is expected to join the group on 1 June and take over as CEO on 1 July. Ord joins the company from BAE Systems, where he has held a number of senior roles, including managing director of the naval ships business and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter business. Chairman Carl-Peter Forster said: "Michael Flowers has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...