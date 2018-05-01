Shares in Premier African Minerals were sinking on Tuesday morning, after the company accepted the general offer made by Arc Minerals to all Casa Mining shareholders, converting its entire interest in Casa into new Arc Minerals shares. The AIM-traded firm said Arc Minerals - formerly known as Ortac Resources - had announced on 6 November last year that it would make an offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares in Casa for a consideration of 14.85 shares in Arc Minerals for each sale share ...

