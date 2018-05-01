Bloomsbury Publishing shares were in the green on Tuesday morning, after it completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of London-based academic publisher IBT Tauris & Co. The London-listed firm said consideration for the acquisition was £5.8m, of which £4.8m was satisfied in cash at completion, with up to £1.0m to be paid post-completion, subject to working capital and other adjustments. It said IBT had a "world-leading list" in Middle East studies, history, politics and ...

