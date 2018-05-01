

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $274 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $76 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $237 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $2.29 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $237 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $2.29 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



