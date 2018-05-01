Ariadne Capital Group Limited Releases Statement From Julie Meyer

LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to the unprecedented inaccurate media reporting coming from the press in Malta, which is subsequently being re-distributed by international media, Ariadne Capital Group Limited is compelled to make a public statement to make clear that the suggestions being made about Julie Meyer's position are completely untrue.

Julie Meyer refutes all accusations of being put on notice of any court order or judgment in the Maltese Courts. There was a short hearing last Wednesday to deal with a couple of outstanding employment disputes which Ariadne's lawyer was in funds to deal with and in respect of which she was not asked to attend. At all stages, Ms Meyer and her team have made exhaustive efforts to collaborate and cooperate with the authorities to resolve any issues and they will continue to do so. Ariadne only wishes to have full and final compromise agreements in place with employees or consultants who did not sign agreements and are claiming employee status. This is a requirement of a regulated entity.

"Both my team and I will continue to go about our business professionally. Ariadne is in a strong position and both my team and I will continue to go about our business professionally and to make it a success," Julie Meyer says.

Media Enquiries to: Julian Pike at Julian.Pike@farrer.co.uk or +44(0)-203-375-7217

About Ariadne Capital Group Limited (ACGL):

ACGL is an investment firm based in Malta and London, UK. Our mission is to put the entrepreneur at the heart of society. Our investment strategy, 'Ecosystem Economics', drives our business approach to bring David & Goliath together to dance. We are hosting the Follow The Entrepreneur Investor Summit 2018 in Dubrovnik, Croatia from the 7th to the 10th of October. http://www.follow-the-entrepreneur.com . To register: https://follow-the-entrepreneur.com/register/