

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate dropped marginally in April, the Central Statistics Office reported Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent in April from revised 6 percent in March. In the same period of 2017, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased to 140,300 from 143,500 a month ago.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, came in at 12 percent in April, down from 12.5 percent in March.



