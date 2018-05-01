The "Europe Bio-organic Acid Market Segmented by Application, Product Type, Raw Material, and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe bio-organic acid market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



The demand for organic acids produced from renewable raw materials is growing largely due to the adverse environmental effects of conventional organic acids. Organic acids produced from natural raw material sources can be a potential replacement for synthetic organic acids.



Organic acids are one of the key products used to produce a diverse range of intermediates in petrochemical industry. Bio-organic acids can be a potential replacement for petrochemicals in some of the key application areas, such as polymer, food, coatings, and healthcare. Organic acids used for these applications include fumaric acid, acrylic acid, lactic acid, succinic acid and acetic acid, amongst others. Stringent EU regulations over conventional organic acids are boosting the demand for bio-based substitutes for a wide variety of industrial applications.



Bio-renewable organic chemicals, like lactic acid accounted for a significant share in the bio-based chemicals market. There is a large range in market maturity for platform bio-chemicals, ranging from mature markets, like lactic acid to nascent markets, like succinic acid. The strongest growth is expected for secondary chemicals, such as PLA, polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) and bio-ethylene, which are used to manufacture bio-based plastics.



Increasing regulations on applications of petrochemical-based products are acting as a driver for bio-organic acids market in Europe. Manufacturers are continuously developing new products to meet the changing consumer demand, as well as to sustain in the stringent regulatory framework imposed by EU in the region. Western Europe is the largest market for bio-based petrochemical products in the region from past many years as these countries have strict monitoring over EU regulatory framework implications.



Major Players: BASF SE, BioAmber, Braskem, DSM, and Myriant, amongst others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3 Regulatory Policy Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Application

5.2 By Product Type

5.3 By Raw Material



6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Europe



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Braskem

8.2 BASF SE

8.3 DSM

8.4 Bio-Amber

8.5 Dairen Chemicals

8.6 Myriant

8.7 Mitsubishi Chemicals

8.8 Novozymes

8.9 Genomatica

8.10 GF Biochemicals

8.11 NatureWorks LLC

8.12 Yeild10 Bioscience

8.13 Cargill



