Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Notice of AGM

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

LEI213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

1 May 2018

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 26 July 2018 at 1.00pm.

The Notice together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been posted to shareholders on 30 April 2018 and will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END