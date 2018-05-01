Raymond McDaniel Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), will speak at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in London. Mr. McDaniel's presentation will begin at approximately 9:10 a.m. BST and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moody's Investor Relations website, http://ir.moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.

