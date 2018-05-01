The "Europe Hot-Melt Adhesives Market Segmented by Resin Type, End-user Industry, and Geography Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe hot-melt adhesives market is expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The automotive industry employs hot-melts for a host of applications including bonding, insulating and cushioning materials, bonding headlight, fixing cables in the roof liner, to bond door sill protectors and other plastic parts, and for wheel covers. They can also be used to bond emblems as well as anchor plates onto gear knobs. The application of adhesive bonding enables a significant weight reduction of the vehicle, an increase of the body stiffness, improved crash performance/safety and enhanced NVH characteristics, as compared to conventional joining technologies. With increased emphasis on fuel efficiency and vehicular emission control, the reduction of vehicle body weight is gaining widespread importance throughout Europe.

The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, which accounts for 20% of the total German industry revenues. 21 of the world's top 100 automotive suppliers are German. The public consumption of hot-melt adhesives has increased by over 5%, supported by the growth of automotive, electronics, energy power, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. The German economy has, in recent years, recovered from crises that plagued its industrial sectors. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of hot-melt adhesives, with demand coming from both domestic and international clients.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Adco limited

Arkema Group

Artimelt AG

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beardow Adams Ltd

Buhnen GmBh Co. Kg

Delo Industrial Adhesives

DIC Corporation

Dowdupont

Drytac

EOC Group

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG Company

KGAA

Hexcel Corporation

Jowat SE

Klebchemie m. G. Becker GmBh Co. Kg

Master Bond inc.

Paramelt B.V

Sika AG

Yokohama Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4pfxdm/europe_hotmelt?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005862/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Adhesives and Sealants